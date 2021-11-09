Advertisement

Statewide virtual job fair to feature Department of Commerce open positions

The KANSASWORKKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair begins October 27 and will continue through the 29th.(KANSASWORKS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The upcoming statewide KANSASWORKS Job Fair will feature open positions at the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says on Tuesday, Nov. 9, he encouraged Kansans considering a new career to look at job openings at the Department of Commerce during the upcoming KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair.

Toland said the virtual job fair will be held from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and will give job seekers the chance to talk with Commerce Managers and Human Resources team members. He said job seekers can participate in the virtual job fair through their computer, smartphone or tablet and candidates will be able to upload their resumes to their Virtual Job Fair account ahead of the event.

“We have an outstanding team at the Department of Commerce— one that is filled with motivated and talented individuals,” Toland said. “We’re looking for more candidates eager to join our team and fill open positions that are critical in our mission to advance economic growth and prosperity across the state.”

Toland said various statewide virtual job fairs have been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began and are a safe way to successfully connect Kansans with employers. Specifically, he said the Nov. 10 job fair will seek to fill the following open positions at the Department of Commerce:

  • Communications Coordinator for the Marketing-Communications Division
  • Finance Specialist for the Community Development Block Grant Program
  • Grassroots Strategy Developer for the Office of Rural Prosperity
  • Workforce Services Specialist
  • Other

To register for the Virtual Job Fair, click HERE.

If you need help creating a resume ahead of the event, contact your local workforce center at 877-509-6757.

