Series of earthquakes rattle Gypsum residents

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GYPSUM, Kan. (WIBW) - The small Kansas town of Gypsum has been rattled by four earthquakes in just under one week, the largest of which registering at a magnitude of 3.0.

The U.S. Geological Survey says residents in the town of Gypsum were rattled awake with a 3.0 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday morning just before 6:20 a.m.

The USGS said the epicenter of this quake was 5 kilometers southwest of Gypsum.

The Survey said Gypsum was shaken over 24 hours before the latest quake with a series of two earthquakes on Monday morning.

The USGS indicates the first quake hit about 5 kilometers west, southwest of Gypsum at a magnitude of 2.6 just after 12:20 a.m.

The second hit with a 2.5 magnitude about 25 minutes later at 12:45 a.m. This quake’s epicenter was pinpointed 3 kilometers south, southwest of Gypsum.

This is the fourth quake Gypsum residents have experienced in November. The first happened just under a week ago on Nov. 3 with a 2.9 magnitude quake that’s epicenter was pinpointed 6 kilometers southwest of the small Kansas town just before 3:15 p.m.

To see a list of recent earthquakes documented by the USGS, click HERE.

