Advertisement

Seaman District votes to keep name, remove founder’s likeness

Seaman High grad asks district to consider name change following Founder’s ties to KKK
Seaman High grad asks district to consider name change following Founder’s ties to KKK
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman District School Board has come to a decision on the district’s name.

The board voted unanimously in Monday’s meeting to keep the Seaman name, but also to remove any image or likeness of founder Fred Seaman from district buildings. The district says it disavows any association with Fred Seaman, but associates instead with the history made in the Seaman community.

The community has been divided on the name since students discovered Fred Seaman’s involvement in the Ku Klux Klan. The board Monday night expressed the difficulty of the situation as a community, and commended the students who brought the issue to light.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following Sunday morning crash on SE 61st St.
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fifth Circuit stays OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate day after lawsuit filed in Sixth Circuit
On Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced her office would be drafting legislation that...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces plans to “axe” state’s food tax
Fire damage at a Topeka business
Crews respond to structure fire at Topeka business storage unit
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka

Latest News

Hills Bark Park closing for construction
KTA to increase turnpike tolls
The Islamic Center of Topeka hopes to giveaway more than 125 turkeys as its hosts the 8th...
The 8th annual Turkey Thanksgiving Giveaway for those who need a turkey
The Islamic Center of Topeka hopes to giveaway more than 125 turkeys as its hosts the 8th...
8th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway coming soon