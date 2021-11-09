Seaman District votes to keep name, remove founder’s likeness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman District School Board has come to a decision on the district’s name.

The board voted unanimously in Monday’s meeting to keep the Seaman name, but also to remove any image or likeness of founder Fred Seaman from district buildings. The district says it disavows any association with Fred Seaman, but associates instead with the history made in the Seaman community.

The community has been divided on the name since students discovered Fred Seaman’s involvement in the Ku Klux Klan. The board Monday night expressed the difficulty of the situation as a community, and commended the students who brought the issue to light.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.