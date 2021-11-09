Remains of WWII soldier to be returned to Hanover nearly 80 years after his death

FORT KNOX, Ken. (WIBW) - The remains of a soldier who died in New Guinea in World War II will be returned to his hometown of Hanover nearly 80 years after his death.

The U.S. Army says the remains of a soldier killed in World War II will be interred at Saint Johns Cemetery in Hanover, Kan., on Nov. 20. It said graveside services for U.S. Army Pvt. Robert J. Herynk will be held at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville ahead of the interment.

The Army said Harynk was a native of Hanover and assigned to K Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division. His unit was part of the effort to cut off Japanese supply and communications coming from their beachhead at Sanananda Village, Territory of Papua, on the island of New Guinea.

On Nov. 26, 1942, the Army said K Company tried to work their way behind enemy lines as part of a coordinated attack against Japanese defenses that would lead to the Huggins Roadblock being established a few days later.

The Army said Herynk was listed as killed in action on the earliest casualty reports and was reported to have been buried near Buna, New Guinea. He was 27-years-old.

After the war, the Army said the American Graves Registration Service conducted exhaustive searches of battle areas and crash sites in new Guinea to recover American personnel, but investigators could find no evidence of Herynk. He was declared non-recoverable on Dec. 19, 1949.

In March 1943, the Army said remains of an unidentified U.S. soldier were recovered near Soputa-Sanananda Track and were buried at a temporary cemetery in Sanananda. They were later disinterred and moved three times until they were designated as Unknown X-1547 Manila Mausoleum and buried at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines on Jan. 18, 1950.

Decades later, the Army said historians and anthropologists with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recommended disinterment of the Unknowns associated with the campaign to neutralize Japanese positions at Buna and Sanananda. It said X-1547 was disinterred in January 2017 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for examination and analysis.

The Army said Herynk was accounted for by the DPAA on Sept. 29, 2021, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Herynk’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in the Philippines, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.

