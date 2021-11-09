KGS shares carbon monoxide safety tips as many look for cheap ways to heat homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the weather cools off and many are looking for cheap ways to keep their homes warm, Kansas Gas Service has provided tips to keep Kansans safe from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kansas Gas Service says November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month and it wants to share safety tips to help keep Kansas communities safe.

“Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas created by the incomplete or improper burning of fuel and can occur any time of year,” said Matt Carlquist, safety and health manager for Kansas Gas Service. “It’s important to remember CO doesn’t just come from gas appliances; it can also come from vehicle exhaust and the improper use of generators, grills and space heaters.”

KGS said tips to reduce potential carbon monoxide exposure are as follows:

Install and maintain a carbon monoxide detector according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Pay attention to the flame color on your natural gas appliances. A yellow flame instead of a blue flame is a potential warning sign that the appliance is not operating or venting properly. If you see a yellow flame, turn off your burner and call 888-482-4950.

Never use a natural gas range or outdoor space heater to heat your home.

Check for proper ventilation of your appliances and chimney flues.

Practice regular maintenance. Clean or replace your furnace filters regularly and have a qualified contractor inspect your heating equipment and natural gas appliances annually.

KGS also said residents should keep an eye out for the following symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure:

Flu-like symptoms

Headache

Dizziness

Ringing in the ears

Fatigue

Vomiting

In some circumstances, KGS said carbon monoxide exposure can be deadly. If any of the aforementioned symptoms are experienced or the presence of carbon monoxide is suspected, immediately leave the house or building and call 911 to request medical assistance.

For more information and safety tips, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.