KDWP searches for culprit behind illegal dump in Hillsdale Wildlife Area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas wardens and officers are looking for the culprit behind an illegal dump of old furniture at the Hillsdale Wildlife Area.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says in a Facebook post that officers are looking for the culprit behind illegally dumped items at the Hillsdale Wildlife Area between Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.

KDWP said Game Wardens and Public Lands Officers have asked if anyone recognizes the chair or any of the other items dumped.

Anyone with information about the items or the illegal dump has been asked to contact Miami Co. Game Warden Matt Sobczynski at 785-230-7538 or Public Lands Manager Zach Ramsey at 785-221-4919.

