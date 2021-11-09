Advertisement

KDOT warns staffing shortages could impact ability to clear highways this winter

Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day(123RF)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A staff shortage among the state’s snowplow operators has the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) concerned about highway conditions come winter.

The agency said they are about 30% short on operators needed to be fully staffed across the state. They said these shortages could cause highways to not be cleared of snow and ice as quickly as in the past.

“KDOT is facing significant staffing shortages in some areas and will work proactively to clear Kansas highways by shifting crews to affected areas and pretreating highways and bridges whenever possible,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Our snowplow operators work 12-hour shifts and do their best to keep the roads open and the public moving.”

The agency said it has dealt with reduced staffing in the past, but this year the need is greater. To help address the shortage, KDOT is utilizing all employees who have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to plow snow as well as hiring seasonal employees.

“We want motorists to understand why it could take longer this season to clear highways during storms,” said Secretary Lorenz. “Knowing this allows motorists to plan ahead, alter or even delay travel plans, which in turn helps them stay safe.”

Anyone interested in working at KDOT can visit the state’s employment website to apply. The agency said they will help applicants get a CDL and pay for training.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced her office would be drafting legislation that...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces plans to “axe” state’s food tax
A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening when the car she was in hit a cow on Bourbon...
Woman seriously injured when car hits cow in southeast Kansas
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
At least one person is dead after car crashes head on into a combine
Autopsies ordered in deadly Cowley County crash involving combine
Seaman High grad asks district to consider name change following Founder’s ties to KKK
Seaman District votes to keep name, remove founder’s likeness

Latest News

Topeka Police Department officer uniform.
City of Topeka narrows down final four candidates for Police Chief
A man was taken into custody Monday night following a possible burglary at a Topeka credit union.
Topeka Police catch burglary suspect still inside bank
A two-vehicle injury crash was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.
Injury crash reported Tuesday morning just south of Topeka
Crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire early Tuesday in the 400 block of S.E. Leland...
Crews extinguish vehicle fire early Tuesday in East Topeka