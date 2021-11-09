Kansas senator moving against potential immigrant compensation settlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Roger Marshall is moving against possible compensation for illegal immigrants separated from their families under the Trump administration.

A report broke in late October that the Biden administration was considering payments of up to $450,000 per family. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in 2019 seeking damages for families separated under the “zero tolerance” policy enacted by former president Donald Trump in 2018.

The Justice Department is currently in settlement talks with those attorneys. Sen. Roger Marshall, with nearly 30 of his fellow Republican senators, has signed onto an amendment to the defense spending bill blocking any such payments.

Marshall says the act was lawful, and that paying the families will incentivize more illegal crossings.

“As if President Biden leaving our southern border wide open for thousands of people to pour into our country isn’t enough, now his administration plans to provide hundreds of illegal immigrants with $450,000 each as a reward for breaking the law,” Sen. Marshall said. “Incentivizing this type of crime will only exacerbate the crisis at our southern border, and Americans’ tax dollars should not fund this ridiculous stunt led by the Biden Administration.”

President Joe Biden last week denied the payments being that high.

“Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?” “If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah,” President Biden responded. “But it’s not true.” “So, this is a garbage report?” “Yeah. $450,000 per person, is that what you’re saying?” “That was separated from a family member at the border under the last administration.” “That’s not going to happen.”

According to the White House, the Justice Department has told attorneys the settlement will not be as high as those reports stated.

