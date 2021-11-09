Advertisement

Kansas senator moving against potential immigrant compensation settlement

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Roger Marshall is moving against possible compensation for illegal immigrants separated from their families under the Trump administration.

A report broke in late October that the Biden administration was considering payments of up to $450,000 per family. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in 2019 seeking damages for families separated under the “zero tolerance” policy enacted by former president Donald Trump in 2018.

The Justice Department is currently in settlement talks with those attorneys. Sen. Roger Marshall, with nearly 30 of his fellow Republican senators, has signed onto an amendment to the defense spending bill blocking any such payments.

Marshall says the act was lawful, and that paying the families will incentivize more illegal crossings.

“As if President Biden leaving our southern border wide open for thousands of people to pour into our country isn’t enough, now his administration plans to provide hundreds of illegal immigrants with $450,000 each as a reward for breaking the law,” Sen. Marshall said. “Incentivizing this type of crime will only exacerbate the crisis at our southern border, and Americans’ tax dollars should not fund this ridiculous stunt led by the Biden Administration.”

President Joe Biden last week denied the payments being that high.

“Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?”

“If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah,” President Biden responded. “But it’s not true.”

“So, this is a garbage report?”

“Yeah. $450,000 per person, is that what you’re saying?”

“That was separated from a family member at the border under the last administration.”

“That’s not going to happen.”

Reporter asks President Biden about settlement reports Nov. 3

According to the White House, the Justice Department has told attorneys the settlement will not be as high as those reports stated.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following Sunday morning crash on SE 61st St.
Fire damage at a Topeka business
Crews respond to structure fire at Topeka business storage unit
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fifth Circuit stays OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate day after lawsuit filed in Sixth Circuit
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening when the car she was in hit a cow on Bourbon...
Woman seriously injured when car hits cow in southeast Kansas

Latest News

The University of Kansas alumnus dean Frisbe gifted the school $2 million to be split evenly...
Two KU schools to receive $1 million each from KU Alumnus
Kelly said Kansas is one of the few states to still be taxing food sales, and it’s time to...
Gov. Laura Kelly introduces a bill that can save Kansas families over $500 a year
Kelly said Kansas is one of the few states to still be taxing food sales, and it’s time to...
Kelly said Kansas is one of the few states to still be taxing food sales, and it’s time to “chop” th
5-year-old Luke Phillips received his first COVID-19 vaccination Monday morning at Stormont...
Stormont Vail begins administering COVID vaccines to children