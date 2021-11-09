Kansas Republicans call for special session to consider rules to prevent Kansans from losing jobs to COVID-19 vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Republicans have called for a special session to consider rules that would prevent Kansans from losing their jobs to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for religious and medical exemptions.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said the Special Joint Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates voted to recommend a special session to consider two pieces of legislation introduced in the committee. He said he introduced the measures in order to protect Kansas workers which will be considered by the committee on Friday, Nov. 12.

Masterson said the first measure would clarify any Kansan fired for refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and who had been denied exemptions, would be eligible for unemployment insurance. He said the second measure would further strengthen exemptions for both medical and religious reasons which would ensure exemptions are sought by employees and granted.

“Kansans are fortunate to have an Attorney General who is aggressively taking on the illegal overreach in the courts, and we are optimistic those efforts will ultimately be successful,” said Masterson. “Meanwhile, to protect Kansans suffering under the Biden Administration’s overreach, the Kansas Legislature must also act by quickly adopting these two targeted measures - one of which will strengthen medical and religious exemptions which already exist in Kansas law; and the other which ensure Kansans denied exemptions receive the unemployment benefits they are entitled to.”

Due to federal mandates, Masterson said many Kansans face termination in early December. He said the Biden Administration’s overreach - with the enforcement beginning during the holidays - has created urgency which begs for a special session to quickly consider the items.

“Kansans should not be forced to choose between their personal beliefs and their jobs. It’s clear that federal overreach on a vaccine mandate has placed many working families between a rock and a hard place,” said House Speaker Ron Ryckman. “We have a duty to protect our citizens and our economy, and we urge Governor Kelly to fulfill that duty by calling a Special Session of the Legislature. If the Governor is unwilling to call the Legislature back so that we can take swift action, we are prepared to call a Special Session by petition.”

Under the Kansas Constitution, Masterson said a special session can be called by the governor at her own discretion or the governor must call one upon petition of two-thirds of each chamber of the legislature. If the governor does not call one, he said the legislature is prepared to use the petition process to do so.

The Kansas Legislature is not set to meet until January 2022.

