Kansas family goes grocery shopping with Gov. Kelly to discuss Axe the Food Tax Plan

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas family was joined by Governor Laura Kelly on their weekly grocery trip to discuss what the Axe the Food Tax Plan could save them.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she shopped with Wichita-area mother Jennifer Melcher and her 5-year-old daughter Millie to discuss what her family could save under the proposed plan to Axe the Food Tax, which would eliminate state sales tax on food in the Sunflower State.

“Today, I joined Jennifer and Millie while they shopped to discuss what eliminating the state food sales tax will mean for their family,” Governor Kelly said. “One thing is clear: a little extra goes a long way – for all of us. When we ‘Axe the Food Tax,’ it will create meaningful savings for families of all sizes. It will also mean more nutritious food for kids like Millie, promoting healthy bodies and healthy minds for our most precious Kansans.”

Gov. Kelly goes grocery shopping with a Kansas family to discuss what the Axe the Food Tax Plan means for them on Nov. 9, 2021. (Governor Kelly's Office)

Gov. Kelly said Kansas is one of seven states that fully tax groceries. She said Kansas’ food sales tax rate is 6.5%, the second-highest in the country.

“Kansans need a break! Axe the Food Tax will grant some ease in every Kansan’s budget,” Kansas Senator Mary Ware said. “For almost a century Kansans have been hurt each time they visit their grocery store. Governor Kelly has carefully managed the state budget and has a plan for tax relief at the check-out stand. Every Kansas kid deserves healthy food and their struggling families need breathing room in their budgets to make the cost of rent and utilities less burdensome. Clearly, this will help those who need it most.”

On Monday, Nov. 8, Gov. Kelly announced the legislation to eliminate state food sales tax in Kansas.

