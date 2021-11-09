Kansas City high school choir director faces six felonies after unconsensually recording naked minors

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City area high school choir director has been charged with six felonies for sexual crimes against two children.

KCTV5 reports the choir director for St. Thomas Aquinas High School faces two additional felonies for child sexual exploitation.

Joseph Heidesch, 45, was arrested and charged in October with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of breach of privacy. All of which are felonies.

On Monday, Nov. 8, Heidesch was charged with two additional counts of sexual exploitation. He now faces six felonies total.

Court documents indicate Heidesch transmitted, distributed and/or presented sexually explicit conduct by a child.

Previous court documents said Hediesch used a “concealed camcorder, motion picture camera or photographic camera... to secretly videotape” two separate victims who were naked without their consent.

A preliminary hearing for Hedesch was held in court on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

