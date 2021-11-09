Junior Blues dominate 2021 Centennial All-League volleyball team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a dominant 41-2 season, the Washburn Rural volleyball team was well represented on the Centennial All-League team. The Junior Blues led the way with most players selected to either team (6).

Also honored, Washburn Rural head coach Kevin Bordewick was named the Coach of the Year and Brooklyn Deleye was named the Player of the Year.

Below is a full list of honorees:

First Team Second Team Drew Baxter (12) – Seaman Katie Borough (11) – Washburn Rural Katelynn Brogan (12) – Washburn Rural Zoe Canfield (10) – Washburn Rural Laynee Brown (11) – Seaman Gracie Gilpin (12) – Emporia Brooklyn DeLeye (11) – Washburn Rural Jaya Miller (10) – Topeka West Jada Ingram (10) – Washburn Rural Maegan Mills (9) – Seaman Makinsey Jones (11) – Topeka West Rylee Peak (12) – Emporia Taylor Russell (11) – Washburn Rural Maddyn Stewart (12) – Emporia Taylin Stallbaumer (10) – Seaman Grace Xu (12) – Emporia

Honorable Mentions:

Jo’Mhara Benning (9) – Topeka High, Addison Brooks (10) – Topeka West, Anna Brown (12) – Hayden, Jenessa Broxterman (11) – Hayden, Cierra Carranza (11) – Topeka High, Ava Deguzman (11) – Junction City, Abby Dodd (12) – Hayden, Gracie Erichsen (9) – Junction City, Brooklyn Gormley (10) – Seaman, CC Hammes (12) – Hayden, Hayley Hastings (12) – Manhattan, Malayah Henderson (11) – Topeka West, Aubree Hoffman (12) – Manhattan, Reagan Huscher (10) – Hayden, Reagan McGivern (9) – Seaman, Siani Sanchez (10) – Topeka West, Monroe Say (12) – Manhattan, Claire Shamburg (12) – Manhattan, Lindsey Smith (11) – Seaman, Quincy Smith (11) – Topeka High, Rebecca Snyder (11) – Emporia.

Newcomer of the Year:

Maegan Mills (9) – Seaman

Player of the Year:

Brooklyn DeLeye (11) – Washburn Rural

Coach of the Year:

Kevin Bordewick – Washburn Rural

