Junior Blues dominate 2021 Centennial All-League volleyball team

The undefeated Washburn Rural volleyball team has claimed another Centennial League Title on...
The undefeated Washburn Rural volleyball team has claimed another Centennial League Title on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a dominant 41-2 season, the Washburn Rural volleyball team was well represented on the Centennial All-League team. The Junior Blues led the way with most players selected to either team (6).

Also honored, Washburn Rural head coach Kevin Bordewick was named the Coach of the Year and Brooklyn Deleye was named the Player of the Year.

Below is a full list of honorees:

First TeamSecond Team
Drew Baxter (12) – SeamanKatie Borough (11) – Washburn Rural
Katelynn Brogan (12) – Washburn RuralZoe Canfield (10) – Washburn Rural
Laynee Brown (11) – SeamanGracie Gilpin (12) – Emporia
Brooklyn DeLeye (11) – Washburn RuralJaya Miller (10) – Topeka West
Jada Ingram (10) – Washburn RuralMaegan Mills (9) – Seaman
Makinsey Jones (11) – Topeka WestRylee Peak (12) – Emporia
Taylor Russell (11) – Washburn RuralMaddyn Stewart (12) – Emporia
Taylin Stallbaumer (10) – SeamanGrace Xu (12) – Emporia

Honorable Mentions:

Jo’Mhara Benning (9) – Topeka High, Addison Brooks (10) – Topeka West, Anna Brown (12) – Hayden, Jenessa Broxterman (11) – Hayden, Cierra Carranza (11) – Topeka High, Ava Deguzman (11) – Junction City, Abby Dodd (12) – Hayden, Gracie Erichsen (9) – Junction City, Brooklyn Gormley (10) – Seaman, CC Hammes (12) – Hayden, Hayley Hastings (12) – Manhattan, Malayah Henderson (11) – Topeka West, Aubree Hoffman (12) – Manhattan, Reagan Huscher (10) – Hayden, Reagan McGivern (9) – Seaman, Siani Sanchez (10) – Topeka West, Monroe Say (12) – Manhattan, Claire Shamburg (12) – Manhattan, Lindsey Smith (11) – Seaman, Quincy Smith (11) – Topeka High, Rebecca Snyder (11) – Emporia.

Newcomer of the Year:

Maegan Mills (9) – Seaman

Player of the Year:

Brooklyn DeLeye (11) – Washburn Rural

Coach of the Year:

Kevin Bordewick – Washburn Rural

