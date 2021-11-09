Junior Blues dominate 2021 Centennial All-League volleyball team
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a dominant 41-2 season, the Washburn Rural volleyball team was well represented on the Centennial All-League team. The Junior Blues led the way with most players selected to either team (6).
Also honored, Washburn Rural head coach Kevin Bordewick was named the Coach of the Year and Brooklyn Deleye was named the Player of the Year.
Below is a full list of honorees:
|First Team
|Second Team
|Drew Baxter (12) – Seaman
|Katie Borough (11) – Washburn Rural
|Katelynn Brogan (12) – Washburn Rural
|Zoe Canfield (10) – Washburn Rural
|Laynee Brown (11) – Seaman
|Gracie Gilpin (12) – Emporia
|Brooklyn DeLeye (11) – Washburn Rural
|Jaya Miller (10) – Topeka West
|Jada Ingram (10) – Washburn Rural
|Maegan Mills (9) – Seaman
|Makinsey Jones (11) – Topeka West
|Rylee Peak (12) – Emporia
|Taylor Russell (11) – Washburn Rural
|Maddyn Stewart (12) – Emporia
|Taylin Stallbaumer (10) – Seaman
|Grace Xu (12) – Emporia
Honorable Mentions:
Jo’Mhara Benning (9) – Topeka High, Addison Brooks (10) – Topeka West, Anna Brown (12) – Hayden, Jenessa Broxterman (11) – Hayden, Cierra Carranza (11) – Topeka High, Ava Deguzman (11) – Junction City, Abby Dodd (12) – Hayden, Gracie Erichsen (9) – Junction City, Brooklyn Gormley (10) – Seaman, CC Hammes (12) – Hayden, Hayley Hastings (12) – Manhattan, Malayah Henderson (11) – Topeka West, Aubree Hoffman (12) – Manhattan, Reagan Huscher (10) – Hayden, Reagan McGivern (9) – Seaman, Siani Sanchez (10) – Topeka West, Monroe Say (12) – Manhattan, Claire Shamburg (12) – Manhattan, Lindsey Smith (11) – Seaman, Quincy Smith (11) – Topeka High, Rebecca Snyder (11) – Emporia.
Newcomer of the Year:
Maegan Mills (9) – Seaman
Player of the Year:
Brooklyn DeLeye (11) – Washburn Rural
Coach of the Year:
Kevin Bordewick – Washburn Rural
