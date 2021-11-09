Advertisement

JCPD warns residents to lock cars in recent rise of thefts from vehicles

FILE
FILE(The T&D)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - As officers see a spike in thefts from vehicles in Junction City, they have warned residents to make sure they lock their car doors.

The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post that it has seen a spike in thefts from motor vehicles.

In almost every case, JCPD said the vehicles were left unlocked.

JCPD said residents should double-check their vehicle is locked whenever they arrive at their destination.

The Department said theft from a vehicle is often a crime of opportunity. It said ensuring cars are locked can dissuade a would-be criminal from stealing valuables that may have been left inside.

