JCPD warns residents to lock cars in recent rise of thefts from vehicles
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - As officers see a spike in thefts from vehicles in Junction City, they have warned residents to make sure they lock their car doors.
The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post that it has seen a spike in thefts from motor vehicles.
In almost every case, JCPD said the vehicles were left unlocked.
JCPD said residents should double-check their vehicle is locked whenever they arrive at their destination.
The Department said theft from a vehicle is often a crime of opportunity. It said ensuring cars are locked can dissuade a would-be criminal from stealing valuables that may have been left inside.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.