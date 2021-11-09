Advertisement

JCPD joins state law enforcement agencies for Thanksgiving Safe Arrival

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies for Thanksgiving Safe Arrival.

The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post that starting Saturday, Nov. 20, through Monday, Nov. 29, it will join other law enforcement agencies throughout the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

JCPD said while all Kansas traffic laws will be enforced, the extra provision will aggressively enforce occupant protection laws.

While the objective of the campaign is to target unbelted and incorrectly restrained occupants, JCPD said it will also give extra education as a reminder that “buckling up saves lives.”

“Keep in mind that if you are going for a drive – anywhere at all– don’t even consider putting the vehicle into drive until you and all passengers are properly restrained. Period,” said Captain Kirt Nichols.

JCPD said a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will support overtime for the campaign.

