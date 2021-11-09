Hills Bark Park closing for construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The dog park in Gage Park is shutting down for construction.

The Hills Barks Park will be closed through December 31 while the main entrance is replaced.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec says the small dog and large dog sections will both be expanded, effectively doubling the size of the park. A $175,000 donation from Hills Pet Nutrition will cover costs for the expansion, along with new fencing, lights, and shade structures.

The park will be closed starting Thursday.

