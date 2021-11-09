Gov. Laura Kelly introduces a bill that can save Kansas families over $500 a year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -When Governor Kelly was running for governor, she made a promise and on Monday, she announced her plan to make that promise a possibility.

“In the coming weeks, I am going to have legislation drafted to eliminate the state sales taxes on food,” said Kelly.

Kelly said Kansas is one of the few states to still be taxing food sales, and it’s time to “chop” that expense.

“Kansans have been paying more for groceries than people in almost every other state we are one out of only seven states that fully tax groceries, at 6.5% we are the second highest paying in the country and if you add local state tax on top of that we are the highest in the country.”

Kelly hopes this bill will help put money back in Kansans’ pockets.

“A Kansas family of four will save on average of over $500 a year on their grocery bill every year, that is an extra tank or two every month to get to more of your kid’s ball games or on your way to work,” Gov. Kelly said.

Kelly says this plan is going to cost an estimated 450 million dollars in revenue, but they have a plan.

“We can deliver this for our families without diverting other resources from other states services or agencies, for three years in a row my administration has put forward a balanced budget and responsible budget, thanks to this responsibility our state’s revenues have come in ahead of estimates every month for over a year,” she said.

Kelly will bring this bill to the legislature, and hopefully, the tax cut is popular on both sides of the aisle.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Friday called on the legislature to eliminate or greatly cut the grocery sales tax. Schmidt reiterated that call Monday and criticized Kelly for not doing this sooner in her run.

Democratic leaders in both chambers thanked Kelly and praised her fiscal decisions making the tax cut possible.

Both Schmidt and Kelly are calling on lawmakers

Kelly says if this bill is passed, Kansans can see food sales taxes eliminated from their receipts as soon as July 1st, 2022.

