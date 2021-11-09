Crews respond to report of vehicle fire early Tuesday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire early Tuesday in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday in a vacant lot between two houses in the 400 block of S.E. Leland Street.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze quickly and remained at the scene for more than 30 minutes.

The fire was on the east side of S.E. Leland Street, which is two blocks west of S.E. California Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the cause of the blaze, weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.