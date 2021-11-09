Advertisement

Crews respond to report of vehicle fire early Tuesday in East Topeka

Crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire early Tuesday in the 400 block of S.E. Leland...
Crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire early Tuesday in the 400 block of S.E. Leland Street in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Nov. 9, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire early Tuesday in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday in a vacant lot between two houses in the 400 block of S.E. Leland Street.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze quickly and remained at the scene for more than 30 minutes.

The fire was on the east side of S.E. Leland Street, which is two blocks west of S.E. California Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the cause of the blaze, weren’t immediately available.

