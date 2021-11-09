City, County leaders discuss the capital city’s progress at State of the Community conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City and county leaders at the State of the Community Conference Tuesday morning said Topeka has been and continues to move in a positive direction.

They went over some of their accomplishments in the housing market, including rankings from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com having Topeka as the number one market in the state and top 20% in the country that they evaluated in April this year. Officials said in the last six months, 1,400-1,500 homes have been sold in Topeka with a median price at $175,000. They expect the number of sold homes to increase next year, too.

The last state of the community address for Mayor Michelle De La Isla was an emotional one as she took the stage, and left the stage, singing the songs “My Shot” and “One Last Time” from the musical “Hamilton.”

“I’m grateful for not only the opportunities that have been afforded to me but for everybody in our community. The fact that we are talking about equity, that everybody has to rise is what anybody would have ever dreamt that this community could become because we have that legacy, right,” she said. “We still have work to do but I love this city and I’m very grateful.”

Leaders focused on how their decisions impact the public and what the community is like and what’s the pulse of Topeka, rather than the facts and figures and budgets.

“I think the innovation center campus is going to be absolutely a game-changer for Topeka and Shawnee County. It’s something that I would put as a 10-year mark, look back and say, what we did before this and what do we look like after,” said Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook. “But that being said, it’s the businesses and the people that keep everything going.”

Cook’s said they predicted losing 40% of the childcare facilities in Topeka because of the pandemic. A year and a half later, 91% are still up and running -- but it’s a concern still.

“Right now we’re at an all-time low of employment, being able to fill those jobs, and there are so many jobs that are available right now, and having good, accessible childcare is a barrier to not being able to get that workforce growing,” said Cook.

Greater Topeka Partnership’s CEO Matt Pivarnik said the pandemic did disrupt momentum, but if people were to compare Topeka to the rest of the country, we’re well off and ahead of most cities. And their ways to continue their strides won’t stop.

“I think Topeka has a little bit of a history of climbing, plateauing, dropping, climbing, plateauing, dropping. We’ve got to climb, climb, climb, climb, and we can’t be our own worst enemy. Be a part of the solution. If you see something that you don’t like, get involved, change it,” said Pivarnik.

Pivarnik stays awake at night thinking about failing the city and falling through on their plans to keep growing.

“The thing that worries me the most is that we would never be complacent as a community so we’ve had a lot of success for the last 5-6 years,” he said. “It’s time to double, triple, quadruple down on that success and keep the momentum going.”

She reflected on accomplishments in the Capital City including finishing Townsite Tower, but it’s not only downtown that’s been adjusted.

“We landed one of the distribution centers in Walmart that’s on the south side of our community. Our poverty has significantly decreased, our diversity in our community is growing. We as a community are doing significant strides,” she said. “There’s much more work to do for everybody in our community.”

As she says goodbye to her role as mayor, and to the people “In The Room Where It Happens,” she said the work is never done.

De La Isla will be replaced by Mayor-Elect Mike Padilla, who also took the stage Tuesday morning in the Townsite Ballroom. He encouraged citizens to get out and volunteer in something that interests them in the city to keep the city growing.

