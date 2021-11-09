AG warns Kansans to take extra caution when buying gifts online this season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a nationwide backlog at shipping ports and increased scam opportunities, Attorney General Derek Schmidt is warning Kansans to be cautious as they buy gifts online this holiday season.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says holidays can be synonymous with long lines, congested aisles and parking lots that never seem to have enough parking spots. In 2021, he said those visions will be compounded with long lines of ocean-going vessels parked offshore with thousands of containers of goods that wait to be unloaded.

AG Schmidt said the backlog strains the nation’s supply chain for almost every product imaginable. He said it also could be called a Grinch that steals holiday cheer, especially for Kansans who scour for scarce goods that can be found online. As seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said scammers and fraudsters see desperation and will modify their tricks for the occasion.

Schmidt said the Federal Trade Commission has cautioned Kansans to be mindful of their purchases. However, he said there are steps that can be taken to prevent scams and seek corrective action should a product not arrive. He said the federal Mail, Internet or Telephone Merchandise Order rule requires sellers to ship goods within the time it says it will. If there will be a delay, he said a new shipping date is required to be given or the customer has the opportunity to cancel the order.

Schmidt also provided the following tips to keep the holiday season full of cheer when buying online as supply chain issues persist as the holiday shopping season begins:

Check out the seller: Ensure the website you are buying from is trusted and reputable. Today’s technology has made it easy for scammers to set up fake online stores, selling merchandise that may not even exist. If you’re considering buying from a website you’ve never used before, do a search and check reviews on other trusted sites. Do not rely on reviews on the seller’s site as they could be just as fake as the product they are selling.

Learn about the product: Once a reputable seller has been found, make sure you know the details about the item you are purchasing. You might get a great deal buying something used, but be sure to get a detailed description of the item’s condition. If new products are being sold at prices that sound too good to be true, this could indicate the item is counterfeit, knock-off or stolen.

Review the terms: Ensure you understand the seller’s return and refund policy, shipping and handling charges or any other unusual terms or conditions of the sale. If shopping on a social media site, be sure to check the privacy settings and limit what you share publicly.

Watch for emails or texts offering steep discounts: Scammers know during the rush to find a scarce gift that consumers will look for anyone to help. Falling for bogus emails or texts that offer products that do not exist or are counterfeit can leave consumers disappointed. According to the Toy Association, about one in five parents report their child has gotten a counterfeit or knock-off toy purchased online.

Make sure the site is secure: Before entering payment information, be sure the site you are using is secure. You can check this by looking at the address bar in your web browser. many browsers display a lock icon to show the site is secure. You can also check the site’s URL by ensuring it begins with HTTPS, not just HTTP. This shows a site is secure and uses an encrypted connection and reduces the chances that your information will be intercepted by hackers.

Pay with a credit card: A red flag for a fraudulent transaction is one that asks you to wire payment or use a third-party gift card. The safest way to pay for online transactions is through a credit card, which provides you the ability to dispute fraudulent charges.

Save your receipts: Keep paper or electronic copies of receipts for all of your online purchases. Save them at least as long as the allowed return period, or if the item contains a warranty, as long as that warranty is valid.

To file a complaint about an online transaction or any other scam, contact the AG’s Office at 1-800-432-2310 or HERE.

More information on the federal Mail, Internet or Telephone Merchandise rule can be found HERE.

