The 8th annual Turkey Thanksgiving Giveaway for those who need a turkey

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Islamic Center of Topeka hopes to giveaway more than 125 turkeys as its hosts the 8th annual Turkey Thanksgiving Giveaway.

The Center will raise money in order to purchase and giveaway the Turkeys, and canned goods, for those in need during the Holiday season until Nov. 20.

Members of the community who need a turkey can reserve one by signing up through Let’s Help, Inc., located at 200 S Kansas Ave.

The center will hand out turkeys around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 at Let’s Help.

