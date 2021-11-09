Advertisement

The 8th annual Turkey Thanksgiving Giveaway for those who need a turkey

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Islamic Center of Topeka hopes to giveaway more than 125 turkeys as its hosts the 8th annual Turkey Thanksgiving Giveaway.

The Center will raise money in order to purchase and giveaway the Turkeys, and canned goods, for those in need during the Holiday season until Nov. 20.

Members of the community who need a turkey can reserve one by signing up through Let’s Help, Inc., located at 200 S Kansas Ave.

The center will hand out turkeys around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 at Let’s Help.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following Sunday morning crash on SE 61st St.
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fifth Circuit stays OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate day after lawsuit filed in Sixth Circuit
On Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced her office would be drafting legislation that...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces plans to “axe” state’s food tax
Fire damage at a Topeka business
Crews respond to structure fire at Topeka business storage unit
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka

Latest News

The Islamic Center of Topeka hopes to giveaway more than 125 turkeys as its hosts the 8th...
8th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway coming soon
The University of Kansas alumnus Dean Frisbe gifted the school $2 million to be split evenly...
2 million gifted to KU from Alumnus
Kansas senator moving against potential immigrant compensation settlement
The University of Kansas alumnus dean Frisbe gifted the school $2 million to be split evenly...
Two KU schools to receive $1 million each from KU Alumnus