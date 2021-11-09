$3.5 million heads to Kansas to improve travel and tourism as U.S. borders reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State is getting $3.5 million to improve travel and tourism as U.S. borders reopen to travelers following shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said on Monday, Nov. 8, the Department’s Economic Development Administration will award $314 million in American Rescue Plan State Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation grants to 34 states, including Kansas, and Washington, D.C.

Raimondo said the investments are meant to support marketing, infrastructure, workforce and other projects to reinvigorate safe leisure, business and international travel. She said all 59 states and territories were invited to apply for the grants and additional grants are expected to be awarded in the coming weeks.

“Rebuilding the travel and tourism industry is a key component of the Biden Administration’s plan to build back better and restore the competitiveness of the United States on the global stage,” said Raimondo. “The State Tourism grants give states and territories the flexible opportunity to boost their local tourism industry and ensure that jobs are restored and tourists return safely.”

According to Raimondo, projects will vary in scope based on locally driven needs. For example, she said several states like Alaska and Vermont will establish marketing campaigns to draw tourists back. Oklahoma will use its grant to make improvements at Robbers Cave State Park. Minnesota will use some of the funds for infrastructure improvements at public water access and Louisiana will add educational curricula to highlight and preserve two historical state parks.

“The coronavirus pandemic devasted the travel and tourism industry – the linchpin of local economies across the country,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “EDA is proud to give state and territory leaders the resources to build back better through locally-led strategies that uniquely address the challenges and opportunities of their local travel tourism and outdoor recreation industry.”

Raimondo said the funds are part of the EDA’s $750 million American Rescue plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program, which will provide $510 million in State Tourism grants and $240 million in Competitive Tourism grants to advance the economic recovery and resiliency of communities where travel, tourism and outdoor recreation industries were hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Raimondo, the $510 million State Tourism grants are crucial steps in the recovery of travel and tourism in the U.S. from the pandemic. She said the following states were awarded grants on Monday:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

