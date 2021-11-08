Advertisement

Woman seriously injured when car hits cow in southeast Kansas

A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening when the car she was in hit a cow on Bourbon...
A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening when the car she was in hit a cow on Bourbon County highway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UNIONTOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening when the car she was in hit a cow on a southeast Kansas highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday on US-54 highway, about a mile northeast of Uniontown in Bourbon County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Cadillac DTS was traveling east on US-54 when it struck a black cow that was in the roadway.

A passenger in the Cadillac, identified as Euna K. Blythe, 28, of Uniontown, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries. The patrol said Blythe was wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Nelson T. Blythe, 27, of Uniontown, was reported to have had possible injuries but wasn’t transported to the hospital by ambulance. The patrol said he was wearing his seat belt.

