Two teens struck by car Sunday afternoon in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teens were struck by a sport utility vehicle Sunday afternoon in Leavenworth County, and one of them required hospital treatment, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:59 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of K-92 highway and 10th Avenue in Leavenworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Edge was traveling east on K-92, when it turned south onto 10th Avenue. The patrol said the vehicle struck two pedestrians who were walking west on 10th Avenue outside the crosswalk.

One of the pedestrians, identified as Ariella Rodriguez, 14, of Leavenworth, was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The other pedestrian who was struck by the vehicle, identified as Olivia Timmons, 14, wasn’t transported by ambulance to the hospital. The patrol’s crash didn’t indicate Timmon’s city of residence.

The driver of the Ford, Talia J. Inlow, 25, and a passenger, Richard D. Inlow, 25, both of Leavenworth, were reported uninjured. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

