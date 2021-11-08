Advertisement

Two teens struck by car Sunday afternoon in Leavenworth

Two teens were struck by a sport utility vehicle Sunday afternoon in Leavenworth County, and...
Two teens were struck by a sport utility vehicle Sunday afternoon in Leavenworth County, and one of them required hospital treatment, authorities said.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teens were struck by a sport utility vehicle Sunday afternoon in Leavenworth County, and one of them required hospital treatment, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:59 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of K-92 highway and 10th Avenue in Leavenworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Edge was traveling east on K-92, when it turned south onto 10th Avenue. The patrol said the vehicle struck two pedestrians who were walking west on 10th Avenue outside the crosswalk.

One of the pedestrians, identified as Ariella Rodriguez, 14, of Leavenworth, was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The other pedestrian who was struck by the vehicle, identified as Olivia Timmons, 14, wasn’t transported by ambulance to the hospital. The patrol’s crash didn’t indicate Timmon’s city of residence.

The driver of the Ford, Talia J. Inlow, 25, and a passenger, Richard D. Inlow, 25, both of Leavenworth, were reported uninjured. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following Sunday morning crash on SE 61st St.
Fire damage at a Topeka business
Crews respond to structure fire at Topeka business storage unit
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fifth Circuit stays OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate day after lawsuit filed in Sixth Circuit
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify any suspects involved in...
Osage Co. needs the public’s help to identify suspects in a Sunday morning shooting
Megan Lee Lindsey, 33, of Topeka
Topeka woman arrested for meth following morning traffic stop

Latest News

Crews quickly extinguished a porch fire late Sunday in the 1800 block of S.W. Lincoln in...
Crews extinguish porch fire late Sunday in central Topeka
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening when the car she was in hit a cow on Bourbon...
Woman seriously injured when car hits cow in southeast Kansas
Cooler but lighter winds than yesterday
Staying mild today