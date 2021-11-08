A tree branch falling on a power line was the cause of a structure fire on NW Circle Sunday morning.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tree branch falling on a power line was the cause of a structure fire on NW Circle street Sunday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department says fire crews responded to a reported structure fire located at 230 N.W. Circle St. just before 11:30 AM on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from a two-story house. Topeka fire was able to combat the flames.

A search of the house revealed that all occupants were able to self-evacuate before fire crews arrived.

The preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was accidental, associated with a tree branch falling on the electrical line coming into the house.

The estimated damage loss is about $5,000.00.

