Advertisement

A tree branch falling on a power line was the cause of a structure fire on NW Circle Sunday morning

A tree branch falling on a power line was the cause of a structure fire on NW Circle Sunday...
A tree branch falling on a power line was the cause of a structure fire on NW Circle Sunday morning.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tree branch falling on a power line was the cause of a structure fire on NW Circle street Sunday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department says fire crews responded to a reported structure fire located at 230 N.W. Circle St. just before 11:30 AM on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from a two-story house. Topeka fire was able to combat the flames.

A search of the house revealed that all occupants were able to self-evacuate before fire crews arrived.

The preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was accidental, associated with a tree branch falling on the electrical line coming into the house.

The estimated damage loss is about $5,000.00.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following Sunday morning crash on SE 61st St.
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fifth Circuit stays OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate day after lawsuit filed in Sixth Circuit
Megan Lee Lindsey, 33, of Topeka
Topeka woman arrested for meth following morning traffic stop
Josh Dirks
Family, friends mourn former Washburn, current Olathe North football assistant
Fire damage at a Topeka business
Crews respond to structure fire at Topeka business storage unit

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for...
Defense leads Chiefs to 13-7 win over Packers
Stroud says veterans should be remembered every day and not just on Veterans’ Day.
Topeka hosts ceremony for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Stroud says veterans should be remembered every day and not just on Veterans’ Day.
Re-dedication for Tomb of Unknown Soldier
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify any suspects involved in...
Osage Co. needs the public’s help to identify suspects in a Sunday morning shooting