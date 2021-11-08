Advertisement

Stormont Vail begins administering COVID vaccines to children

5-year-old Luke Phillips received his first COVID-19 vaccination Monday morning at Stormont...
5-year-old Luke Phillips received his first COVID-19 vaccination Monday morning at Stormont Vail's Retail Pharmacy.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher and Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID shots are now going into small arms at Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health.

The low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was cleared for use for children between the ages of 5 and 11 last week.

On Monday, Stormont Vail began administering the shot.

Stormont Vail Health says they are giving the vaccine to children at two of their facilities: the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy at 2252 S.W. 10th Ave, and at the Cotton O’Neil Pediatric Clinic at 4100 S.W. 15th.

Rebecca Phillips, whose son Luke was one of the first children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine told 13 NEWS that this was another step in getting back to normal.

Luke told 13 NEWS after he was immunized that it hurt but he feels good about it because he wouldn’t have to wear a mask when he spends time with his grandparents, at school, or at the grocery store.

Rebecca Phillips, who also works at Stormont Vail received her booster shot during the appointment.

Parents whose children are seen by a Primary Care Provider under the Stormont Vail umbrella can schedule an appointment online.

KU Health System St. Francis to offer pediatric COVID vaccines by appointment only at two locations

Report from Nov. 3, 2021.

Kelly: Kansas “stands ready” to vaccinate 260k kids

Report from Nov. 3, 2021

Riley Co. to host COVID vaccine clinic for kids

Report from Nov. 5, 2021

The COVID vaccine for kids became available earlier this week after approval from the CDC.
Shawnee Co. Health Dept. offering COVID vaccine to children

Report from Nov. 4, 2021

The Shawnee Co. Health Department needed to make changes to some operations due to the...

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following Sunday morning crash on SE 61st St.
Fire damage at a Topeka business
Crews respond to structure fire at Topeka business storage unit
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fifth Circuit stays OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate day after lawsuit filed in Sixth Circuit
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening when the car she was in hit a cow on Bourbon...
Woman seriously injured when car hits cow in southeast Kansas

Latest News

Samples has been with KVOE for nearly 20 years, and throughout the years he has won several...
Salute Our Heros: Emporia radio personality celebrated for decades of dedication to community
Live at Five
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
77-year-old Holton man struck by vehicle dies
Aldersgate Village Topeka
Shawnee Co. Commission approves Aldersgate Village development plans