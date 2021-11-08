Stormont Vail begins administering COVID vaccines to children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID shots are now going into small arms at Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health.

The low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was cleared for use for children between the ages of 5 and 11 last week.

On Monday, Stormont Vail began administering the shot.

Stormont Vail Health says they are giving the vaccine to children at two of their facilities: the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy at 2252 S.W. 10th Ave, and at the Cotton O’Neil Pediatric Clinic at 4100 S.W. 15th.

Rebecca Phillips, whose son Luke was one of the first children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine told 13 NEWS that this was another step in getting back to normal.

Luke told 13 NEWS after he was immunized that it hurt but he feels good about it because he wouldn’t have to wear a mask when he spends time with his grandparents, at school, or at the grocery store.

Rebecca Phillips, who also works at Stormont Vail received her booster shot during the appointment.

Parents whose children are seen by a Primary Care Provider under the Stormont Vail umbrella can schedule an appointment online.

