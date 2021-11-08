Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commission approves Aldersgate Village development plans

Aldersgate Village Topeka
Aldersgate Village Topeka(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Planning Department presented the blueprints Monday morning at the county commission meeting for an expansion project at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.

The retirement community is looking to add two Home Plus buildings with 12 beds each, as well as an independent apartment complex with 50 units.

The planning department said they notified over 400 people in the area of the plans and only received opposition from Indian Hills Elementary, with who Aldersgate Village would share a common property line.

The school cited safety concerns with the plans due to a proposed public parking lot near the school’s playground.

Aldersgate Village CEO, Jerry Nye, said they met with the USD 437 school district.

“We’ve agreed to a couple of light poles that we would outfit with 110-volt electricity and allow the school to mount cameras in two different locations that would look down those fence lines,” he said.

With those issues addressed, the county commissioners unanimously approved the project.

Aldersgate Village is located at 7220 SW Asbury Dr.

The county commissioners also continued budget talks Monday on how to use about 16 million in American Rescue Plan dollars from the federal government.

The funds can be used for public health, economic impacts, and infrastructure expenses.

No requests have been finalized, but commissioners are looking at putting a large portion toward upgrades to the Shawnee County Courthouse.

They will continue the discussion at their meeting on November 18th.

