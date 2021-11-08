Salute Our Heros: Emporia radio personality celebrated for decades of dedication to community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KVOE News Director Chuck Samples has a voice, and compassion for his community few in and around Emporia don’t know about.

A journalistic curiosity brought samples to northeast Kansas, and Samples says what makes Emporia stand out amongst other towns is the community.

“I just felt like, you know when I came down here I would just be me and see how things went I would consider myself a happy-go-lucky and pretty laid back under most circumstances. I would just try to treat people the way I would want to be treated, I wanted to learn more about the people that I am covering, what I do, what they do and I think that is one thing that has really kept me connected in the community,” Samples said.

Samples has been with KVOE for nearly 20 years, and throughout the years he has won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards - reporting on the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Including when a tornado hit the area he now calls his community.

“The indication was that the storm was going to track just north of us and come into Reading or really close to Reading on the way through Osage County and that was really my first time if I remember having to call a tornadic event where there was a town in definite danger.”

“I know my stomach kind of went down to my shoes when I saw how that storm was moving and then Scott and I went up there the next day just to see what happened and by that point, in time we had word that there was just the one fatality and just a handful of injuries so we were at least breathing a sigh of relief,” he said.

With Sample’s hard work and dedication to the town, he was honored as the Emporia State University’s Hometown Hero.

“Getting that honor from Emporia State where I have a lot of great relationships built over the years that was really humbling, seriously it was one of those things where I have been fortunate enough to have work to win KAB awards early on in my career, but that meant something on another level. That means I have been accepted by the community, I have been accepted by the university and the people that I have come to love and cherish in the Emporia community for the past 19 years.”

