Royals Benintendi and Taylor win Gold Glove Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - For the first time in both of their careers, Royals outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor won Gold Glove Awards. This is the first time in Royals history that multiple outfielders have won the award in the same season.

They become the 19th and 20th Rawlings Gold Glove Awards won by Royals players since the 2011 season, which is the most in the Majors during that stretch.

The Royals have now had 11 consecutive seasons of at least one player winning the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, which is also the longest streak in baseball.

Benintendi started 129 games in left field during his first season with the Royals and had six assists, which ranked second among American League left fielders behind only Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (13). Three of his six outfield assists came during a four-game series vs. Houston from Aug. 16-19, including a walk-off outfield assist on Aug. 18, when he threw out the potential game-tying run at home plate to end the game. According to Elias, it was the fourth walk-off assist in club history and the first that did not require a relay throw. Benintendi led American League left fielders in starts, innings (1116.0), total chances (234), putouts (225) and fielding percentage (.987), and his seven defensive runs saved, according to Fangraphs, tied for the American League lead among left fielders.

Taylor, who became the first Royals’ center fielder to win a Rawlings Gold Glove since Willie Wilson in 1980, appeared in a career high 142 games in his first year with Kansas City and led all center fielders with 11 outfield assists, which ranked fifth among all American League outfielders. His total was the highest by a Royals center fielder since Melky Cabrera recorded 13 in 2011. Taylor also led Major League center fielders with 19 defensive runs saved (Fangraphs), 15 outs above average and 14 runs prevented (Baseball Savant). His 19 defensive runs saved were second among all players at any position, behind only Houston shortstop Carlos Correa (21).

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are decided by the managers from all 30 MLB teams and up to six of each team’s respective coaches.

