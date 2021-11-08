Advertisement

Pain at the pump: price of fuel averages $1.31 more per gallon than in 2020

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the end of daylight saving time could impact the demand for...
AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the end of daylight saving time could impact the demand for gas.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fuel prices continue to slowly climb, increasing an average of 1.8 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gas is $3.41, which is $1.31 per gallon higher than last year.

According to AAA, fuel prices last hit this mark in September 2014.

“Last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. While it wasn’t enough to provide much relief last week, we should see small declines this week in a majority of the country, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Haan said demand for fuel remains strong, so the high prices aren’t having an impact on consumption.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the end of daylight saving time could potentially change the need for gas.

“The shorter days could lead to lower demand for gas. Drivers may head straight home from work to avoid the darkness rather than tack on side trips for shopping or errands,” Gross said.

California, Hawaii and Nevada are among the states with the highest average prices, while Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas have the lowest average prices.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following Sunday morning crash on SE 61st St.
Fire damage at a Topeka business
Crews respond to structure fire at Topeka business storage unit
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fifth Circuit stays OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate day after lawsuit filed in Sixth Circuit
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify any suspects involved in...
Osage Co. needs the public’s help to identify suspects in a Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
Biden said he is confident they have the votes to pass the Build Back Better act. (Source: POOL...
Biden faces fresh challenges after infrastructure victory
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
Grandparents await hugs, spouses reunite as US borders open
The vehicle of missing geologist Daniel Robinson was found July 19 in a rugged, remote area...
Human remains found in search for missing geologist in Arizona
The arrests were part of a law enforcement investigation called GoldDust that involved the...
US charges two suspected major ransomware operators