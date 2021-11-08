Monday night forecast: Weak cold front tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hopefully you’ve had a chance to get outside the last few days to enjoy the warmer weather. We are tracking a couple of cold fronts to come through this week with the first week front arriving late tonight into Tuesday morning.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will be seasonal behind our first cold front with temperatures maxing out in the low 60s. Skies will be cloudy through Tuesday morning before some clearing takes place Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday night looks to be in the upper 40s with winds turning back from the south at 5 to 10 mph to start Wednesday before a stronger cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon. There is a decent chance for rain showers and even a thunderstorm or two Wednesday into Wednesday night. Light to moderate rainfall is likely.

Thursday is looking a little chilly with temperatures in the 50s and north winds possibly gusting up to 25 mph. Friday will be colder with temperatures in the mid 40s Friday afternoon. Skies will stay mostly sunny during the day on Friday, but norh winds will be gusty at 15-25 mph through the day. Temperatures Friday night will likely drop to below freezing Friday night into Saturday morning.

There is a very low chance for precipitation next Sunday morning. For now, have left those chances off of the 8-day forecast.

Cooling trend this week gets us down to freezing to end this week (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Rain is likely Wednesday, adjust any possible outdoor plans you might have to have a Plan B to stay inside. We’ll continue to fine tune timing as we get closer to the day. Lightning will be the main hazard. Low 30s are likely Friday night with the possibility to get down in the 20s for a hard freeze. Models keep going back and forth on how cold it actually will get.

