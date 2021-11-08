Monday forecast: Another mild day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy yesterday’s warm day, today is another mild today. It will be cooler but still 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year and we’ll have less wind than yesterday as well.

This week will come with a couple cold fronts, the first one being tonight. It’ll come through dry so it’ll just be a wind shift and highs about 10° cooler tomorrow but more seasonal. The next one will be Wednesday night with another reinforcing front Thursday night. It’s the final one that comes through Thursday night that will bring a cold end to the work week.

The best chance of rain will be Wednesday into Wednesday night with a few t-storms possible as well. There is a slight chance of precipitation Sunday morning but as of now will keep the forecast dry as it’ll come with very light precipitation if anything at all.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Rain begins to increase late Tuesday night through the day Wednesday before moving out Wednesday night. Depending on when it rains in a particular area, highs could range anywhere from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

As dry conditions set-up to end the work week, highs will be in the 50s Thursday with 40s on Friday. The bad news is, it will be breezy with gusts 20-30 mph with Friday being the windier day. While the 8 day indicates mostly sunny skies, there is a chance of more cloud cover Friday.

This weekend does warm up relative to Friday but it still remains cool and below average with Saturday morning in the low 30s possibly in the 20s.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today, it won’t be this warm for a while.

Rain is likely Wednesday, adjust any possible outdoor plans you might have to have a Plan B to stay inside. We’ll continue to fine tune timing as we get closer to the day. Lightning will be the main hazard.

Low 30s are likely Friday night with the possibility to get down in the 20s for a hard freeze. Models keep going back and forth on how cold it actually will get.



