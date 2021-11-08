Advertisement

Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

By RUSS BYNUM
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom are being shown graphic, close-up crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos took the witness stand Monday during the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Arbery’s slaying on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.

Ramos’ crime scene photos showed a grievous wound to Arbery’s chest and another beneath his armpit. He was also shot in the wrist.

Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael fired in self-defense when Arbery attacked with his fists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following Sunday morning crash on SE 61st St.
Fire damage at a Topeka business
Crews respond to structure fire at Topeka business storage unit
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fifth Circuit stays OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate day after lawsuit filed in Sixth Circuit
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify any suspects involved in...
Osage Co. needs the public’s help to identify suspects in a Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

City bus mirror clips school bus mirror Monday morning in central Topeka
Collision Division: Infrastructure Bill includes crash testing evaluation
The state called its second witness to the stand: investigator Sheila Ramos with the Glynn...
Investigator testifies about crime scene in Arbery slaying
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service