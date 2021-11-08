Jefferson Co. business hosts fundraiser for Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crooked Post Vineyard and Winery hosted a night of fun to benefit the Jefferson County Humane Society on Sunday.

Twice each year, Crooked Post Vineyard partners with a local signing group to host a fundraiser night for the charity of the band’s choice.

For the fall fundraiser, EDDJ chose the Jefferson County Humane Society.

All of the donations will go to help the humane society care for their animals..

Kip Elliot with the humane society says the donations are appreciated and much needed.

“The shelter is fairly full right now,” said Elliot. “I think we probably have in-house right now we have about eighteen dogs and probably sixty-something kitties.”

The Crooked Post Vineyard has been hosting several fundraisers throughout this year in order to help organizations that have struggled during the pandemic.

Earlier this summer the Vineyard hosted Bingo nights to benefit several charities.

“The last two years its been hard for all of these groups,” said Lori Henderson, co- owner of the vineyard. “There has been a lot of them, the ones we played bingo for this summer they didn’t get to do any events because of COVID, they have done nothing so we have been really helpful in that respect giving them a fundraiser event.”

Elliot says the humane society plans to have multiple holiday fundraisers.

Crooked Post Vineyard is located at 7397 K-92 Highway.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.