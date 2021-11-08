Emporia State wins 3-0 and advances in the MIAA Conference Tournament

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State won 3-0 over Northeastern State in the quarterfinals round of the MIAA Women’s Soccer Conference Tournament.

The Lady Hornets had three different players score goals.

After a scoreless first half, Mackenzie Dimarco got ESU on the board in the 54th minute. That was her 19th goal of the season.

Roughly two minutes later, Aislinn Hughes knocked a header into the net for the second goal of the game.

Then Hannah Woolery put one final goal on the board in the 83rd minute.

Up next, Emporia State (16-2-1) will hit the road to play Northwest Missouri (13-5-1) in the semifinal of the MIAA Conference Tournament. That game will be played at noon on Nov. 12 in Warrensburg, Missouri. If the Hornets win, they would play in the MIAA Conference Championship match. That would be played in Warrensburg on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 p.m.

