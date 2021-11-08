Advertisement

Defense leads Chiefs to 13-7 win over Packers

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs defense corralled an Aaron Rodgers-less Packers offense in Kansas City’s13-7 victory over Green Bay. The Chiefs have won back to back games for the first time this season.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, meaning 2020 First Round Draft Pick Jordan Love would start under center for the Packers.

The Chiefs defense took advantage of the game without Rodgers and kept the Packers offense in check. Green Bay was held to only 301 total yards. L’Jarius Sneed intercepted one of Love’s passes.

The Chiefs struggled mightily on offense. They put up their second lowest point total this season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 20/37 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

While the offense struggled the majority of the game, it was able to muster some magic when it mattered most. Needing a first down on third and long, Mahomes rolled out and fired a pass downfield to Tyreek Hill. The receiver hauled in the pass for a first down. That play allowed the Chiefs to wind down the rest of the close to seal the win.

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) will next hit the road to play the AFC West division leaders, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3). That game is scheduled for 7:20 pm on Sunday, Nov. 14.

