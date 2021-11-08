Crews extinguish porch fire late Sunday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews quickly extinguished a porch fire late Sunday in central Topeka.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 1800 block of S.W. Lincoln.

Topeka Fire Department crews contained the blaze to the porch and no other damage was reported.

Authorities said no injuries resulted from the blaze.

Additional details, including a damage estimate and cause of the blaze, weren’t immediately available.

