Crews extinguish porch fire late Sunday in central Topeka

Crews quickly extinguished a porch fire late Sunday in the 1800 block of S.W. Lincoln in central Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews quickly extinguished a porch fire late Sunday in central Topeka.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 1800 block of S.W. Lincoln.

Topeka Fire Department crews contained the blaze to the porch and no other damage was reported.

Authorities said no injuries resulted from the blaze.

Additional details, including a damage estimate and cause of the blaze, weren’t immediately available.

