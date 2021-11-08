City bus and school bus have minor collision in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported early Monday when a side mirror on a Topeka Metro bus clipped a side mirror on a Kansas Central School Bus just west of downtown, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of S.W. 10th Avenue, on the south side of Topeka High School.

Police at the scene said there was one student on the school bus.

Both buses pulled over to the north side of S.W. 10th Avenue as police investigated the collision.

The buses were able to be driven away by around 8:15 a.m.

