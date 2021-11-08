Advertisement

Car rear-ends semi on I-70 while driver was adjusting sun visor, patrol says

A Junction City woman was taken to an area hospital after a rear-end crash Saturday morning on Interstate 70 near Abilene, authorities said.(KXII)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to the hospital after the car she was driving collided with the rear of a semi-trailer while she was adjusting a sun visor in her vehicle Saturday morning on Interstate 70 Dickinson County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:43 a.m. Saturday about three miles west of Abilene on I-70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford Fusion was westbound on I-70 when it rear-ended a 2013 Volvo semi-trailer.

The patrol said the crash occurred as the Ford’s driver was adjusting her sun visor.

The Ford’s driver, Samantha J. Dupont, 22, of Junction City, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. Dupont was wearing her seat belt, the patrol said.

The semi’s driver, Solomon T. Testatsion, 47, of Allen, Texas, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Tesfatsion was wearing his seat belt.

