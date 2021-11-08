Advertisement

Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka

(KFYR)
By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A house fire on S.W. Western Ave. left three homes damaged on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 4 o’clock, a house fire was reported at 1271 S.W. Western Ave.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure and spreading rapidly to adjacent structures.

Crews were able to advance hose lines protecting the adjacent structures while fighting the fire at 1271 S.W. Western.

The fire was extinguished at 1271 S.W. Western Ave. but not before 1269 S.W. Western Ave. and 1275 S.W. Western Ave. sustained exterior siding fire damage.

The estimated total damage to the structure is listed at $38,000, while the two neighboring residences, 1269 and 1275, is estimated at $2,500 and $3,500.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and the home is believed to be vacant at the time of the incident.

