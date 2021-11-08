77-year-old Holton man struck by vehicle dies

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 77-year-old Holton man has died after getting struck by a car along US-75 in Holton.

According to the Holton Police Dept. the accident happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. along US-75 near the Red Roof Inn.

Officials say when officers arrived the found Jimmy Robbins, 77, of Holton lying in the roadway.

He was rushed to Stormont Vail where he later died from injuries sustained from the collision.

Holton PD says the driver who struck Robbins remained at the scene after the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

