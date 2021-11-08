Advertisement

77-year-old Holton man struck by vehicle dies

Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality(KFYR)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 77-year-old Holton man has died after getting struck by a car along US-75 in Holton.

According to the Holton Police Dept. the accident happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. along US-75 near the Red Roof Inn.

Officials say when officers arrived the found Jimmy Robbins, 77, of Holton lying in the roadway.

He was rushed to Stormont Vail where he later died from injuries sustained from the collision.

Holton PD says the driver who struck Robbins remained at the scene after the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Person hit by vehicle while crossing highway, seriously injured

Report from Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

File photo of police lights

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following Sunday morning crash on SE 61st St.
Fire damage at a Topeka business
Crews respond to structure fire at Topeka business storage unit
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fifth Circuit stays OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate day after lawsuit filed in Sixth Circuit
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening when the car she was in hit a cow on Bourbon...
Woman seriously injured when car hits cow in southeast Kansas

Latest News

Aldersgate Village Topeka
Shawnee Co. Commission approves Aldersgate Village development plans
Newton water tower
Wichita man killed after RV rolls off floor jack in Newton
On Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced her office would be drafting legislation that...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to "Axe the Food Tax
On Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced her office would be drafting legislation that...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces plans to “axe” state’s food tax