Williams blocks potential Pitt State game-winning field goal in 28-26 Washburn win
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn tight end Jace Williams denied a potential game-winning field goal to give Washburn a 28-26 win over Pittsburg State.
Mitch Schurig threw his second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give Washburn a 28-17 lead with roughly 13 minutes remaining.
The Gorillas would score nine unanswered points to pull within two points.
Pittsburg State trailed by two points with about :30 seconds left in the contest. The Gorillas were setting up for a potential game-winning field goal. As the kick left the ground, tight end Jace Williams swatted down the kick. Washburn was able to run out the clock to seal the 28-26 victory.
Washburn (8-2) returns home for the regular season finale against Missouri Southern State (3-7). The game is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m.
