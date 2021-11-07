Advertisement

Williams blocks potential Pitt State game-winning field goal in 28-26 Washburn win

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn tight end Jace Williams denied a potential game-winning field goal to give Washburn a 28-26 win over Pittsburg State.

Mitch Schurig threw his second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give Washburn a 28-17 lead with roughly 13 minutes remaining.

The Gorillas would score nine unanswered points to pull within two points.

Pittsburg State trailed by two points with about :30 seconds left in the contest. The Gorillas were setting up for a potential game-winning field goal. As the kick left the ground, tight end Jace Williams swatted down the kick. Washburn was able to run out the clock to seal the 28-26 victory.

Washburn (8-2) returns home for the regular season finale against Missouri Southern State (3-7). The game is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m.

