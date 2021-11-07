Advertisement

Washburn Rural boys soccer finishes as State Runner-Ups

In the 6A Boys State Championship game, Washburn Rural lost 1-0 to Olathe West on Saturday,...
In the 6A Boys State Championship game, Washburn Rural lost 1-0 to Olathe West on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural’s quest for an undefeated season fell just short.

In the 6A Boys State Championship game, the Junior Blues lost 1-0 to Olathe West.

The match was a scoreless in regulation. It went into overtime, where the Owls’ Elyes Ellouz found the back of the net for a game-winning goal.

Washburn Rural finishes the season 19-1.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Lee Lindsey, 33, of Topeka
Topeka woman arrested for meth following morning traffic stop
Gov. Kelly announces she does not favor Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate
Person hit by vehicle while crossing highway, seriously injured
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 collision during police chase that killed bystander
Josh Dirks
Family, friends mourn former Washburn, current Olathe North football assistant

Latest News

Emporia State running back Calvin Boyce carries the ball in Emporia State's 56-21 win over...
Gleason throws four touchdowns in Emporia State 56-21 win over Lincoln
Washburn tight end Jace Williams blocked a potential game-winning field goal to give Washburn a...
Williams blocks potential Pitt State game-winning field goal in 28-26 Washburn win
Jace Wiliams blocks a kick to give Washburn a 28-26 win over Pitt State
Jace Wiliams blocks a kick to give Washburn a 28-26 win over Pitt State
K-State wins Sunflower Showdown for the 13th consecutive time
K-State wins Sunflower Showdown for the 13th consecutive time