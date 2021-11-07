Washburn Rural boys soccer finishes as State Runner-Ups

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural’s quest for an undefeated season fell just short.

In the 6A Boys State Championship game, the Junior Blues lost 1-0 to Olathe West.

The match was a scoreless in regulation. It went into overtime, where the Owls’ Elyes Ellouz found the back of the net for a game-winning goal.

Washburn Rural finishes the season 19-1.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.