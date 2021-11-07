Washburn Rural boys soccer finishes as State Runner-Ups
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural’s quest for an undefeated season fell just short.
In the 6A Boys State Championship game, the Junior Blues lost 1-0 to Olathe West.
The match was a scoreless in regulation. It went into overtime, where the Owls’ Elyes Ellouz found the back of the net for a game-winning goal.
Washburn Rural finishes the season 19-1.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.