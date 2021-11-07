Topeka hosts ceremony for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It’s been 100 years since the tomb of the unknown soldier has been open for the public to see.

“This opportunity of the rededication of the tomb of the unknown soldier because in 1921, the tomb was dedicated originally by Warren Harding but now after 100 years of honoring our military the tomb of the unknown soldier has been un rededication all over the united states and the guard of the unknown soldier at the Arlington cemetery in Washington DC and another organization called taps for veterans,” said Retired Air Force Captain, Herschel Stroud.

Stroud says veterans should be remembered every day and not just on Veterans’ Day.

“I served faithfully and beautifully and I was in the Navy for a short time before I became an officer in the United States Airforce and my service spans 17 years and I am so happy to be a veteran of the United States helping the military of our nation to become honored and respected fully and every day.”

He says he is a member of taps for veterans, which helps him honor his fellow veterans

“When a veteran is buried, the United States government gives the family the option to have the military perform at his burial so some organizations including the American Legion posts have the privilege of going to the cemetery and participating and firing a salute and the sounding of taps.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.