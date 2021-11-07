Sunday night forecast: First weak cold front arrives Monday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was warm and windy with temperatures reaching the mid 70s earlier and wind gusts reported as high as 35 mph in some areas! Tomorrow will still be warm with slower wind speeds before a weak cold front arrives late Monday.

Strongest recorded wind gusts today (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds SSW 10-15

Our first cold front arrives late Monday evening, but before it gets here we should have a chance to warm up to the 70s again. Winds will be slower Monday staying within 10 to 15 mph. Once the cold front arrives there is a very low chance for rain showers and most areas should stay dry with this one. Monday night’s lows will be in the upper 40s. Tuesday looks fairly seasonal with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s with a touch more cloud cover during the day.

Wednesday looks wet with light rain showers in the afternoon ahead of our second and stronger cold front for the week. Rain amounts likely won’t be too high and no flooding is anticipated. Temperatures become a little more chilly on Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Some areas might see a light freeze Thursday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

The system that moves through on Wednesday will strengthen to our east on Friday and will allow freezing temperatures to take over Friday night. It is looking pretty likely now that we will see our next freeze next Friday night into Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s and some low 30s. Saturday will stay below normal in the mid 40s with another light freeze possible next Saturday night.

Sunday evening 8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

At this point, it is looking likely that we will see a “killing” freeze by next weekend. Prepare your house for the cold by covering outdoor faucets and choosing which plants you want to save or let die by next weekend.

