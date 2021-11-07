Sunday forecast: Warmer and windier with sunshine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be warm with most everyone breaking 70 degrees. Winds will also be breezy from the south between 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds SW 10-15 turning from the NW in the afternoon

Our first cold front arrives Monday afternoon, but before it gets here we should have a chance to warm up to the 70s again. Communities in North-Central Kansas may not reach 70 on Monday, but temperatures will still be mild i the mid to upper 60s during the day. No rain is expected from this first front, but a stray shower or two could occur.

Monday night is in the upper 40s with Tuesday being fairly normal for this time in November with slow northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday starts the same, but will change in the early afternoon as a second cold front pushes through the region.

Wednesday’s cold front will be stronger than Monday’s and will bring a decent chance for rain showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm into Wednesday night. The stronger cold front puts us in the low 40s Wednesday night and the low to mid 50s on Thursday. Clouds Thursday morning will gradually clear becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Thursday is expected to remain dry.

The system that moves through on Thursday will strengthen to our east and will allow freezing temperatures to take over Friday night. It is looking pretty likely now that we will see our next freeze next Friday night into Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s and some low 30s. Saturday will stay below normal in the mid 40s with another light freeze possible next Saturday night.

A cooling trend likely for this week (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Today and tomorrow look beautiful, although a little breezy at times. Any outdoor tasks will want to be completed before the rain on Wednesday and before we cool down by the end of the week. At this point, it is looking likely that we will see a “killing” freeze by next weekend. Prepare your house for the cold by covering outdoor faucets and choosing which plants you want to save or let die by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.