‘Run for the Rescue’ benefits horse rescue

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 50 runners, walkers, and horse lovers started out their Saturday morning with a first-hand view of the160-acre horse rescue, Rainbow Meadows, located south of Junction City.

The second annual Run for the Rescue race winds its way through the pasture grounds, with 5K, 10K and 20K races.

Prior to the race, volunteers helped corral the horses in their stalls for the safety of the animals and racers.

Proceeds from the race support Rainbow Meadows and the nearly 50 horses and donkeys in their care.

“When somebody who has a horse can no longer take care of it, for whatever reason…divorce, death, loss of job…we step up to try to make sure those horses never end up in an auction environment and certainly not in the hands of people who run kill pens.” Rainbow Meadows Executive Director Karen Everhart says.

If you’d like to donate to support Rainbow Meadows Equine rescue, visit RainbowMeadowsRanch.com.

