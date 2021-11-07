Advertisement

Reading woman recovering after running into deer

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Reading woman sustained minor injuries after she hit a deer with her carearly Sunday morning.

According to Deputy Nathan Rankin at the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Sonja Parker was driving northbound in the 2200 block of Burlingame Road in her 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan when a deer crossed the road.

Rankin said Parker’s car crashed with the deer causing damage to the vehicle.

Parker was transported to Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia for what is believed to be minor injuries.

Parker was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

