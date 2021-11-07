Advertisement

Osage Co. needs the public’s help to identify suspects in a Sunday morning shooting

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify any suspects involved in a Sunday morning shooting.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify any suspects involved in a Sunday morning shooting.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported shots being fired at a vehicle that had stopped at 165th and South Osage Road, northwest of Burlingame around 1:00 am Sunday morning.

Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies along with a Burlingame Police Officer responded to the scene.

Authorities said several more shots were fired toward law enforcement, while officials were searching the area.

A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter and an Osage County K9 unit responded to the scene to assist.

No suspects were located during the search.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 785-828-3121 or to remain anonymous contact Osage County Crime Stoppers at (877) OSCRIME.

You may also email information to tips@oscosheriff.org.

