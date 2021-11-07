Advertisement

One man dead following Sunday morning crash on SE 61st St.

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old man is dead as a result of his injuries from an accident in the 2700 block of SE 61st Street Sunday morning.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office just before 1:00 am Sunday, Shawnee Co. dispatch received a report of an injury accident near SE 61st Street and SE Berryton Road.

A red 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling westbound on SE 61st Street, left the road to the north and struck multiple objects including trees, culverts and a telephone pole.

The driver, 28- year-old Chase A. Barfoot of Topeka was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barfoot was the only occupant of the truck.

This incident is still under investigation.

