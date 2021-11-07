Advertisement

New businesses, unique to JC, open on 10th Street

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Tenth Street in Junction City welcomed two new businesses on Saturday between Washington and Jefferson Streets.

Simulation Junction, a four thousand square foot training facility, providing real world training for close quarters scenarios.

Sessions are available for a variety of scenarios, and the course can be reconfigured, to allow for custom set-ups.

“We just decided we were going to open it up to law enforcement and military, and then thought, well why stop there…let’s open it up to the public and get some airsoft people in here.” Simulation Junction owner Blake Cyrus says.

Simulation Junction is located at 117 W 10th Street, Junction City, KS.

Next door you can find Specialty Vehicle Source, which focuses on providing upgrades for emergency response vehicles, including new lighting set-ups.

Specialty Vehicle Source soft grand opening
Specialty Vehicle Source soft grand opening(WIBW)

“We’re here to help our customers, and make their lives easier, and… and that’s just part of their job is to take care of the vehicle when it’s new and when it’s time to retire it.” Specialty Vehicle Source owner Brian Wyatt says.

Specialty Vehicle Source is located at 123 W 10th Street, Junction City.

